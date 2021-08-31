Menu
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

36,370 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH. WOW!!

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH. WOW!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,370KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7606486
  • Stock #: 210519
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW0LU602478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,370 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH. WOW!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
CVT

