2020 Mitsubishi RVR

39,250 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH. WOW!!

ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH. WOW!!

39,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7722163
  • Stock #: 210719
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW4LU603732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,250 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH. WOW!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
CVT

