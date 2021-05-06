Menu
2020 Nissan GT-R

834 KM

Details Description Features

$149,999

+ tax & licensing
$149,999

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Premium The Legendary GT-R is Coming! 565HP AWD Rocket!! Loaded!!

Premium The Legendary GT-R is Coming! 565HP AWD Rocket!! Loaded!!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$149,999

+ taxes & licensing

834KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7136320
  VIN: JN1AR5EF2LM100430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 834 KM

Vehicle Description

From start to finish, each GT-R engine is handcrafted by its own master engine-builder in a climate-controlled "clean room." Each twin-turbo V6 is precisely assembled from lightweight, highly durable aluminum and magnesium parts. It takes the exacting standards of the plant's most talented and devoted engine builders to produce the engine that has redefined what a supercar can be.



A tradition of craftsmanship makes the GT-R a supercar that will take your breath away even when sitting still.



Features include 565HP 3.8L Twin Turbo V6, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Navigation, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, and SO MUCH MORE!!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Spoiler
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

