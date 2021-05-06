2020 Nissan GT-R

+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
From start to finish, each GT-R engine is handcrafted by its own master engine-builder in a climate-controlled "clean room." Each twin-turbo V6 is precisely assembled from lightweight, highly durable aluminum and magnesium parts. It takes the exacting standards of the plant's most talented and devoted engine builders to produce the engine that has redefined what a supercar can be.
A tradition of craftsmanship makes the GT-R a supercar that will take your breath away even when sitting still.
Features include 565HP 3.8L Twin Turbo V6, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Navigation, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, and SO MUCH MORE!!
