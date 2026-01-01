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Used 2020 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Kingston, ON

2020 Nissan Kicks

45,000 KM

Details Features

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Kicks

S

Watch This Vehicle
14517790

2020 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

613-541-7977

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5BV5LL513396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Strader Motor Sales Kingston

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

Call Dealer

613-541-XXXX

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613-541-7977

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$17,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

613-541-7977

2020 Nissan Kicks