$17,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Nissan Kicks
S
2020 Nissan Kicks
S
Location
Strader Motor Sales Kingston
842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1
613-541-7977
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
45,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5BV5LL513396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior
Fog Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Strader Motor Sales Kingston
842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1
Call Dealer
613-541-XXXX(click to show)
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Strader Motor Sales Kingston
613-541-7977
2020 Nissan Kicks