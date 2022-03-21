2020 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 7 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8789519

8789519 Stock #: 10290

10290 VIN: 5N1DR2AM0LC583513

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10290

Mileage 56,781 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.