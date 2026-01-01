$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SL POWER LIFT GATE - REARVIEW CAM
2020 Nissan Rogue
SL POWER LIFT GATE - REARVIEW CAM
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11703
- Mileage 139,974 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Nissan Rogue SL featuring a 2.5-liter inline-4 delivering an estimated 9.6 L/100km city and 7.4 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The SL trim distinguishes itself with a power panoramic moonroof, motion-activated liftgate, leather-appointed seating that includes heated and ventilated 8-way power front seats with driver memory and power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and NissanConnect 7-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 9-speaker Bose premium audio system. Nissan Intelligent Mobility includes ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning. Additional features include intelligent key with push-button start, remote engine start, Divide-N-Hide Cargo System, a clean CARFAX, and so much more!
Vehicle Features
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613-634-3262