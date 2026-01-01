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<p><strong>The 2020 Nissan Rogue SL</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> featuring a 2.5-liter inline-4 delivering an <strong>estimated 9.6 L/100km city and 7.4 L/100km highway fuel efficiency</strong>. The SL trim distinguishes itself with a power panoramic moonroof, motion-activated liftgate, leather-appointed seating that includes heated and ventilated 8-way power front seats with driver memory and power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and NissanConnect 7-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 9-speaker Bose premium audio system. Nissan Intelligent Mobility includes ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning. Additional features include intelligent key with push-button start, remote engine start, Divide-N-Hide Cargo System, a clean CARFAX, and so much more! </span></p>

2020 Nissan Rogue

139,974 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Nissan Rogue

SL POWER LIFT GATE - REARVIEW CAM

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14157727

2020 Nissan Rogue

SL POWER LIFT GATE - REARVIEW CAM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
139,974KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MVXLC813891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11703
  • Mileage 139,974 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Nissan Rogue SL featuring a 2.5-liter inline-4 delivering an estimated 9.6 L/100km city and 7.4 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The SL trim distinguishes itself with a power panoramic moonroof, motion-activated liftgate, leather-appointed seating that includes heated and ventilated 8-way power front seats with driver memory and power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and NissanConnect 7-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 9-speaker Bose premium audio system. Nissan Intelligent Mobility includes ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning. Additional features include intelligent key with push-button start, remote engine start, Divide-N-Hide Cargo System, a clean CARFAX, and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2020 Nissan Rogue