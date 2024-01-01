Menu
BIG HORN CREW 4X4!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2020 RAM 1500

108,130 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

Used
108,130KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT1LN139619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

2020 RAM 1500