Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

9,935 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston KIA

613-384-2005

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Classic Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4 Box HEMI ULTRA LOW KM'S

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Classic Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4 Box HEMI ULTRA LOW KM'S

Location

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

613-384-2005

  1. 6821447
  2. 6821447
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,935KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6821447
  • Stock #: 21F-16A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT4LS142407

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 21F-16A
  • Mileage 9,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy new when there this barely broken in 2020 Ram Classic with only 9,900 Kilometers! This Ram is loaded with all the right features including the legendary 5.7 Hemi engine, 8spd automatic transmission, night express pkg, customer preferred pkg, sub zero pkg, and so much more. Build sheet is included in pictures. At Kingston Kia you can be confident you are getting the best value and we have the track record to prove it! We have been awarded as Autotrader's BEST PRICED DEALER!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kingston KIA

2011 Kia Sorento AWD...
 133,080 KM
$9,688 + tax & lic
2019 Kia NIRO EX FWD...
 28,306 KM
$23,688 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sportage EX...
 32,188 KM
$24,595 + tax & lic

Email Kingston KIA

Kingston KIA

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

Call Dealer

613-384-XXXX

(click to show)

613-384-2005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory