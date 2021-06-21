2020 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,488 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 0 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7381049

7381049 Stock #: 4948

4948 VIN: 3C6UR5DJXLG117387

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,003 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Compass Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Tow Package Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.