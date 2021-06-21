Menu
2020 RAM 2500

39,003 KM

Details Description Features

$57,488

+ tax & licensing
$57,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2020 RAM 2500

2020 RAM 2500

Big Horn One Owner! Clean CarFax!

2020 RAM 2500

Big Horn One Owner! Clean CarFax!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,488

+ taxes & licensing

39,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7381049
  Stock #: 4948
  VIN: 3C6UR5DJXLG117387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a truck that does more than your standard half-ton? Welcome to the 2500 Series Ram!!



Features include 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 that produces a useful 410 hp and 429 lb-ft, 4X4, Bed Liner, Power Drivers Seat, Bench Seats for 6 Passenger Seating, Touchscreen, Push Button Start, Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Backup Camera, and more!



Have a question regarding an option you don't see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SECURITY ALARM
4x4
8 speed automatic

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

