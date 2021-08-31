Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 2500

93,739 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 2500

2020 RAM 2500

Big Horn Clean CarFax! 6.7L Cummins Diesel! 8' Long Box! Bed Liner!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 2500

Big Horn Clean CarFax! 6.7L Cummins Diesel! 8' Long Box! Bed Liner!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

  1. 7811532
  2. 7811532
  3. 7811532
  4. 7811532
  5. 7811532
  6. 7811532
  7. 7811532
  8. 7811532
  9. 7811532
  10. 7811532
  11. 7811532
  12. 7811532
  13. 7811532
  14. 7811532
  15. 7811532
  16. 7811532
  17. 7811532
  18. 7811532
  19. 7811532
  20. 7811532
  21. 7811532
  22. 7811532
  23. 7811532
  24. 7811532
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,739KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7811532
  • Stock #: 5228
  • VIN: 3C6UR5JL1LG119499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5228
  • Mileage 93,739 KM

Vehicle Description

What a capable truck! 6.7L Cummins Diesel with an 8’ box!



Clean CarFax!



Features include 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel, 4X4, Bed Liner, Alloy Wheels, 8’ Long Box, 8.4” UConnect Touchscreen, Remote Start, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, Cargo Camera, Heated Seats and Wheel, Drivers Power Seat, 6 Passenger Seating, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Configurable Digital Cluster Display, and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Remote Entry
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2018 Honda Civic Typ...
 26,198 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 130,875 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 King...
 79,986 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory