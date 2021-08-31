2020 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 7 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7811532

7811532 Stock #: 5228

5228 VIN: 3C6UR5JL1LG119499

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5228

Mileage 93,739 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Garage door opener Tow Package Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Mechanical Block Heater Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features 4x4 Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.