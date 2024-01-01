Menu
2.4L LIMITED 7 PASS!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2020 Subaru ASCENT

94,458 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru ASCENT

Limited 2.4L LIMITED 7 PASS!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2020 Subaru ASCENT

Limited 2.4L LIMITED 7 PASS!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,458KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4WMAPD5L3474604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241126
  • Mileage 94,458 KM

Vehicle Description

2.4L LIMITED 7 PASS!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

