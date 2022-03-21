Menu
2020 Subaru Impreza

29,281 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2020 Subaru Impreza

2020 Subaru Impreza

Touring ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C.

2020 Subaru Impreza

Touring ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8914696
  Stock #: 220491
  VIN: 4S3GTAV66L3719491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,281 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRAZY LOW MIELAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

