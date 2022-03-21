$25,995+ tax & licensing
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2020 Subaru Impreza
Touring ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C.
Location
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
29,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8914696
- Stock #: 220491
- VIN: 4S3GTAV66L3719491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 29,281 KM
Vehicle Description
ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRAZY LOW MIELAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT
