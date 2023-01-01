$41,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Outback
Premier UPGRADED LEATHER INTERIOR - NAVIGATION - POWER SUNROOF
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 10450
- VIN: 4S4BTDPCXL3223927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,035 KM
Vehicle Description
Your 2020 Subaru Outback Premier AWD doesn't leave much to desire as it is loaded full of great features! Navigation, power sunroof, remote start, an upgraded interior with heated front AND rear seating, power seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate,
lane assist, intelligent cruise control, large touch screen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android auto and so much more! This vehicle comes with a balance of Subaru Manufacturer warranty remaining!
Vehicle Features
