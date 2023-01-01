Menu
2020 Subaru Outback

25,035 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Premier UPGRADED LEATHER INTERIOR - NAVIGATION - POWER SUNROOF

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

25,035KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9477414
  • Stock #: 10450
  • VIN: 4S4BTDPCXL3223927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10450
  • Mileage 25,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2020 Subaru Outback Premier AWD doesn't leave much to desire as it is loaded full of great features! Navigation, power sunroof, remote start, an upgraded interior with heated front AND rear seating, power seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate,
lane assist, intelligent cruise control, large touch screen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android auto and so much more! This vehicle comes with a balance of Subaru Manufacturer warranty remaining!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

