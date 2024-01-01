Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> This 2020 Subaru WRX has all the luxury of a family sedan with all the performance of the legendary WRX name. This 2020 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>Introducing the 2020 Subaru WRX, the latest version of the performance sedan with serious motorsport credentials and legendary all-road / all-weather capability. This unique sedan boasts aggressive exterior styling and sporty interior accents to go along with surprising everyday comfort, cargo space, safety, and versatility. Unique in a sea of sameness, this fast paced and family friendly sedan sports the legendary technologies that have created a loyal fan base around the world namely, the turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engines and Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time AWD. This sedan has 79,355 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our WRXs trim level is Sport-Tech MT. The Sport-tech trim adds aluminum wheels, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment that adds GPS navigation to the long list of infotainment features, a premium sound system with a subwoofer, a proximity key with push button start, and leather seats, the trim keeps all of the bells and whistles of previous trims including the power drivers seat and sunroof. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Premium Sound System, Heated Seats. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$242.99</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $50541 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2020 Subaru WRX

79,355 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech- Navigation - Leather Seats - $243 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech- Navigation - Leather Seats - $243 B/W

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
79,355KM
Used
VIN JF1VA1J63L9802026

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 79,355 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!

This 2020 Subaru WRX has all the luxury of a family sedan with all the performance of the legendary WRX name. This 2020 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Introducing the 2020 Subaru WRX, the latest version of the performance sedan with serious motorsport credentials and legendary all-road / all-weather capability. This unique sedan boasts aggressive exterior styling and sporty interior accents to go along with surprising everyday comfort, cargo space, safety, and versatility. Unique in a sea of sameness, this fast paced and family friendly sedan sports the legendary technologies that have created a loyal fan base around the world namely, the turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engines and Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time AWD. This sedan has 79,355 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our WRX's trim level is Sport-Tech MT. The Sport-tech trim adds aluminum wheels, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment that adds GPS navigation to the long list of infotainment features, a premium sound system with a subwoofer, a proximity key with push button start, and leather seats, the trim keeps all of the bells and whistles of previous trims including the power driver's seat and sunroof. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Premium Sound System, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $242.99 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $50541 ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Heated Mirrors, Fog Lamps, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Rear Defrost, Daytime Running Lights, Power Mirror(s), Brake Assist, Sun/Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Tires - Rear Performance...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2011 Ford Ranger XLTSPORT- $184 B/W for sale in Kingston, ON
2011 Ford Ranger XLTSPORT- $184 B/W 158,764 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi A3 2.0T Progressiv- Low Mileage for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 Audi A3 2.0T Progressiv- Low Mileage 72,940 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 2500 SLT- SiriusXM - Power Windows for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 RAM 2500 SLT- SiriusXM - Power Windows 224,923 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru WRX