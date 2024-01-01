$35,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech- Navigation - Leather Seats - $243 B/W
2020 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech- Navigation - Leather Seats - $243 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
79,355KM
Used
VIN JF1VA1J63L9802026
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 79,355 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
This 2020 Subaru WRX has all the luxury of a family sedan with all the performance of the legendary WRX name. This 2020 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Introducing the 2020 Subaru WRX, the latest version of the performance sedan with serious motorsport credentials and legendary all-road / all-weather capability. This unique sedan boasts aggressive exterior styling and sporty interior accents to go along with surprising everyday comfort, cargo space, safety, and versatility. Unique in a sea of sameness, this fast paced and family friendly sedan sports the legendary technologies that have created a loyal fan base around the world namely, the turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engines and Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time AWD. This sedan has 79,355 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our WRX's trim level is Sport-Tech MT. The Sport-tech trim adds aluminum wheels, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment that adds GPS navigation to the long list of infotainment features, a premium sound system with a subwoofer, a proximity key with push button start, and leather seats, the trim keeps all of the bells and whistles of previous trims including the power driver's seat and sunroof. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Premium Sound System, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $242.99 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $50541 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Heated Mirrors, Fog Lamps, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Rear Defrost, Daytime Running Lights, Power Mirror(s), Brake Assist, Sun/Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Tires - Rear Performance...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2020 Subaru WRX