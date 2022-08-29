Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

48,560 KM

Details Description Features

$41,798

+ tax & licensing
$41,798

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,798

+ taxes & licensing

48,560KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9280426
  Stock #: 001098
  VIN: 2T3J1RFV1LW097332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 001098
  • Mileage 48,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition a couple of minor paint chips

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
Lane Departure
Advanced Cruise Control

