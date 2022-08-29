$41,798+ tax & licensing
$41,798
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
Location
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
48,560KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9280426
- VIN: 2T3J1RFV1LW097332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 48,560 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition a couple of minor paint chips
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
Lane Departure
Advanced Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendde
