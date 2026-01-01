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<p><strong>The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Base</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Legendary durability meets proven capability in this midsize pickup, featuring a 2.7-liter inline-4 delivering 159 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of torque through a 6-speed automatic transmission with rear-wheel drive or available 4x4, achieving an estimated 12.4 L/100km city and 10.1 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Base trim showcases Toyota's rugged design with black bumpers and grille, halogen headlights, and 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. Inside the durable cabin, fabric seating includes 4-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, air conditioning, and a 6.1-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming, USB and auxiliary input jacks, and a 6-speaker audio system. Toyota Safety Sense includes Pre-Collision System with pedestrian detection, Lane Departure Alert, Automatic High Beams, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Additional features include power windows and locks, composite inner bed with deck rail system, 60/40 split-folding rear seats with jump seats, and up to 1,496-pound payload capacity with 3,500-pound towing capacity. This Tacoma Base delivers reliable four-cylinder performance, exceptional off-road heritage, and Toyota's renowned resale value for Canadian tradespeople and outdoor enthusiasts seeking dependable, no-nonsense capability.</span></p>

2020 Toyota Tacoma

218,256 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Toyota Tacoma

NAVIGATION - REARVIEW CAM

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14280977

2020 Toyota Tacoma

NAVIGATION - REARVIEW CAM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
218,256KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5AN1LX213738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,256 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Base Legendary durability meets proven capability in this midsize pickup, featuring a 2.7-liter inline-4 delivering 159 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of torque through a 6-speed automatic transmission with rear-wheel drive or available 4x4, achieving an estimated 12.4 L/100km city and 10.1 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Base trim showcases Toyota's rugged design with black bumpers and grille, halogen headlights, and 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. Inside the durable cabin, fabric seating includes 4-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, air conditioning, and a 6.1-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming, USB and auxiliary input jacks, and a 6-speaker audio system. Toyota Safety Sense includes Pre-Collision System with pedestrian detection, Lane Departure Alert, Automatic High Beams, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Additional features include power windows and locks, composite inner bed with deck rail system, 60/40 split-folding rear seats with jump seats, and up to 1,496-pound payload capacity with 3,500-pound towing capacity. This Tacoma Base delivers reliable four-cylinder performance, exceptional off-road heritage, and Toyota's renowned resale value for Canadian tradespeople and outdoor enthusiasts seeking dependable, no-nonsense capability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2020 Toyota Tacoma