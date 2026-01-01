$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
NAVIGATION - REARVIEW CAM
2020 Toyota Tacoma
NAVIGATION - REARVIEW CAM
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 218,256 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Base Legendary durability meets proven capability in this midsize pickup, featuring a 2.7-liter inline-4 delivering 159 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of torque through a 6-speed automatic transmission with rear-wheel drive or available 4x4, achieving an estimated 12.4 L/100km city and 10.1 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Base trim showcases Toyota's rugged design with black bumpers and grille, halogen headlights, and 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. Inside the durable cabin, fabric seating includes 4-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, air conditioning, and a 6.1-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming, USB and auxiliary input jacks, and a 6-speaker audio system. Toyota Safety Sense includes Pre-Collision System with pedestrian detection, Lane Departure Alert, Automatic High Beams, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Additional features include power windows and locks, composite inner bed with deck rail system, 60/40 split-folding rear seats with jump seats, and up to 1,496-pound payload capacity with 3,500-pound towing capacity. This Tacoma Base delivers reliable four-cylinder performance, exceptional off-road heritage, and Toyota's renowned resale value for Canadian tradespeople and outdoor enthusiasts seeking dependable, no-nonsense capability.
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613-634-3262