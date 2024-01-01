$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Execline
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and power with the 2020 Volkswagen Passat EXECLINE W/ R-LINE!
Unleash the road with a 2.0 4cyl engine, promising not just a drive, but a thrill! This sedan isn't just about getting from A to B; it's about embracing the journey with style and sophistication.
Power meets precision with the R-LINE package, offering a sleek and sporty exterior that commands attention on every street corner.
Inside, the EXECLINE trim spoils you with premium features, from plush leather seats to advanced technology that keeps you connected and entertained on the go.
Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, the Passat's refined engineering ensures a smooth and responsive ride, making every drive a pleasure.
And let's not forget efficiency! With its fuel-sipping nature, this Passat keeps both your wallet and the environment happy.
So why settle for ordinary when you can elevate your driving experience with the 2020 Volkswagen Passat EXECLINE W/ R-LINE? Visit us today and experience luxury redefined!
Disclaimer: Vehicle specifications and features may vary. Please consult with a sales representative for accurate information.
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
Vehicle Features
Platinum Auto Sales
613-561-4857