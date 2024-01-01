Menu
Account
Sign In
LOADED HIGHLINE AWD!! PANOROOF. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. PWR LIFTGATE. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. MAKE THIS YOURS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

50,001 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! AWD!! PANOROOF. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. AL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! AWD!! PANOROOF. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. AL

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 10967948
  2. 10967948
  3. 10967948
  4. 10967948
  5. 10967948
  6. 10967948
  7. 10967948
  8. 10967948
  9. 10967948
  10. 10967948
  11. 10967948
  12. 10967948
  13. 10967948
  14. 10967948
  15. 10967948
  16. 10967948
  17. 10967948
  18. 10967948
  19. 10967948
  20. 10967948
  21. 10967948
  22. 10967948
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
50,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX9LM021853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,001 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED HIGHLINE AWD!! PANOROOF. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. PWR LIFTGATE. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. MAKE THIS YOURS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SL RARE SL!! ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SL RARE SL!! ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. A/C. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! 90,111 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sport $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! 18
2019 Honda Civic Sport $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! 18"ALLOYS. LANE-ASSIST. KEYLESS ENTRY. BACKUP CAM. HEATED 68,151 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR GRO for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. A/C. PWR GRO 71,581 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan