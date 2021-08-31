2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 2 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7645735

7645735 Stock #: 10041

10041 VIN: 3VV0B7AX6LM075254

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 52,236 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.