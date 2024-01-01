Menu
T6 MOMENTUM 7 PASS. AWD. LEATHER. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. NAV. PWR SEAT. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. 21 ALLOYS. LANE ASSIST. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. DUAL A/C. DONT MISS THIS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2020 Volvo XC90

79,242 KM

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

Used
79,242KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4A22PK8L1542962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,242 KM

Vehicle Description

T6 MOMENTUM 7 PASS. AWD. LEATHER. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. NAV. PWR SEAT. CARPLAY. BLUETOOTH. 21" ALLOYS. LANE ASSIST. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. DUAL A/C. DON'T MISS THIS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

