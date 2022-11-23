$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q5
Sportback Technik- Certified - Low Mileage
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
14,091KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9389518
- Stock #: 23126A
- VIN: WA16AAFY8M2108526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 14,091 KM
Vehicle Description
With a well packaged high tech interior providing a terrific ride quality, this 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback is easily the best choice for a premium crossover SUV. This 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback has gone through another batch of refinement, sporting all new components hidden away under the shapely body, and a refined interior, offering more room and excellent comfort, surrounding the passengers in a tech filled cabin that follows Audi's new interior design language. This low mileage SUV has just 14,091 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Traction Control,A/C,Automatic Headlights,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Daytime Running Lights,LED Headlights,Automatic Highbeams,Rear Bench Seat,Bluetooth Connection,Multi-Zone A/C,Leather Steering Wheel,Universal Garage Door O...
