2021 BMW 2-Series

14,055 KM

$39,885

+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW 2-Series

230 i xDrive ONLY 14,000KM - ALL WHEEL DRIVE

2021 BMW 2-Series

230 i xDrive ONLY 14,000KM - ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,885

+ taxes & licensing

14,055KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA2J3C08M7H04740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 10831
  • Mileage 14,055 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 BMW 230i xDrive has extremely low KM and is packed with features like 2.0L BMW TwinPower Turbo inline 4-cylinder engine, xDrive, BMW's intelligent all-wheel-drive system, iDrive system with on-board computer and 6.5-inch center screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, BMW ConnectedDrive® Services, Rear-view camera, Rain-sensing windshield wipers and so much more!





**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. Cash pricing is an additional $699. We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs.



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Purdy (Finance) - Extension 103 - Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Doyle (Sales and Finance) - Extension 106 - Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,885

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2021 BMW 2-Series