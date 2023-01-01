Menu
2021 BMW X5

64,269 KM

$63,995

+ tax & licensing
$63,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2021 BMW X5

2021 BMW X5

xDrive40i NAVIGATION - LEATHER - PANO MOONROOF

2021 BMW X5

xDrive40i NAVIGATION - LEATHER - PANO MOONROOF

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$63,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9701305
  Stock #: 10475
  VIN: 5UXCR6C04M9G32682

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10475
  • Mileage 64,269 KM

The 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i is a luxurious and powerful SUV that offers a range of advanced features and exceptional performance. he leather seats are supportive and comfortable, The infotainment system includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, as well as driver display, rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning, Surround-view camera system, Pano moonroof and a power liftgate. This comes with a balance of BMW manufacturer warranty and a clean CARFAX!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory