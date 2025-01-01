$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Encore
Preferred
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26230A
- Mileage 42,701 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage! With a refined design, this all new 2021 Buick Encore is bound to be timeless. This 2021 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kingston. With a modern look, an impressive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2021 Buick Encore is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore feel like a car you'd expect in 2021, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.This low mileage SUV has just 42,701 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Encore is way more than a base model compact SUV. With cloth and leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start you get to ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
