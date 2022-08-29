Menu
2021 Cadillac CTS

13,565 KM

Details Description Features

$64,998

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

13,565KM
Used
  • VIN: 1G6DV5RW5M0145826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001108
  • Mileage 13,565 KM

Vehicle Description

C

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

