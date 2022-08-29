Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Cadillac Escalade

46,059 KM

Details Description Features

$121,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$121,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2021 Cadillac Escalade

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury Platinum / One Owner / Clean CarFax

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury Platinum / One Owner / Clean CarFax

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$121,888

+ taxes & licensing

46,059KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9052477
  • VIN: 1GYS4DKL4MR265446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 46,059 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a world-class luxury SUV? Exciting, bold, iconic—move through the world in a vehicle befitting your status. In motion and at rest, Escalade demands attention with exceptional physicality and magnificent design. Witness as luxury transforms into legendary.

 

Features include a 6.2L V8, 4X4, 38" Massive Infotainment Screen, Leather, Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Massage Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Active Suspension, Remote Start, Power Folding Seats, 36 Speaker Premium AKG Audio, Entertainment Package with Dual Screens, Power Running Boards, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Super Cruise (Adaptive Cruise Control), 7 Passenger Seating, Backup Camera with 360 View, and SO much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2021 Cadillac Escala...
 46,059 KM
$121,888 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 59,548 KM
$60,888 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 2500...
 96,365 KM
$78,688 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory