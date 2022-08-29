$121,888+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2021 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury Platinum / One Owner / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$121,888
- Listing ID: 9052477
- VIN: 1GYS4DKL4MR265446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 46,059 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a world-class luxury SUV? Exciting, bold, iconic—move through the world in a vehicle befitting your status. In motion and at rest, Escalade demands attention with exceptional physicality and magnificent design. Witness as luxury transforms into legendary.
Features include a 6.2L V8, 4X4, 38" Massive Infotainment Screen, Leather, Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Massage Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Active Suspension, Remote Start, Power Folding Seats, 36 Speaker Premium AKG Audio, Entertainment Package with Dual Screens, Power Running Boards, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Super Cruise (Adaptive Cruise Control), 7 Passenger Seating, Backup Camera with 360 View, and SO much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
