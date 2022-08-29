Menu
2021 Cadillac Escalade

23,594 KM

Details Description Features

$118,888

+ tax & licensing
$118,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2021 Cadillac Escalade

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury / Clean CarFax / LOW KMS

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury / Clean CarFax / LOW KMS

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$118,888

+ taxes & licensing

23,594KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9052534
  • VIN: 1GYS4BKL9MR280108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sandstone Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 23,594 KM

Vehicle Description

The ultimate in SUV luxury! The Escalade has always been a symbol of luxury, but the 2021 model improves its technology, space, and comfort. It rides better than it ever has, remains powerful, and its cockpit sits at the forefront of connected technology.

 

Features include a 6.2L V8, 4X4, 38" Massive Infotainment Screen, Leather, Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Active Suspension, Remote Start, Power Folding Seats, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, 19 Speaker AKG Premium Audio, Super Cruise (Adaptive Cruise Control), 7 Passenger Seating, Backup Camera with 360 View, Power Liftgate, Running Boards, and SO much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

