$118,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2021 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury / Clean CarFax / LOW KMS
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$118,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9052534
- VIN: 1GYS4BKL9MR280108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sandstone Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 23,594 KM
Vehicle Description
The ultimate in SUV luxury! The Escalade has always been a symbol of luxury, but the 2021 model improves its technology, space, and comfort. It rides better than it ever has, remains powerful, and its cockpit sits at the forefront of connected technology.
Features include a 6.2L V8, 4X4, 38" Massive Infotainment Screen, Leather, Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Active Suspension, Remote Start, Power Folding Seats, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, 19 Speaker AKG Premium Audio, Super Cruise (Adaptive Cruise Control), 7 Passenger Seating, Backup Camera with 360 View, Power Liftgate, Running Boards, and SO much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.