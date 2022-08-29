$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2021 Cadillac XT4
2021 Cadillac XT4
AWD Premium Luxury- Low Mileage
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
7,747KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9062617
- Stock #: 62548
- VIN: 1GYFZDR45MF053710
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 62548
- Mileage 7,747 KM
Vehicle Description
You have a lot of options for compact luxury SUVs, but this Cadillac XT4 is the only one that will make you truly stand out from the crowd. This 2021 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This Cadillac XT4 is your newest statement piece and it easily steals the show on any road. The luxury crossover's technology, comfort and convenience resets expectations and allows you to be more connected than ever before. With segment leading rear-leg room, this XT4 has the versatility and style to meet your every need. The only question left is, where will it take you? This low mileage SUV has just 7,747 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seat(s), Turbocharged, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, ABS, Smart Device I...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4