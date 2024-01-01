$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT5
AWD Luxury- Low Mileage
2021 Cadillac XT5
AWD Luxury- Low Mileage
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Used
22,801KM
VIN 1GYKNBR4XMZ168364
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24724A
- Mileage 22,801 KM
Low Mileage!
If you're shopping in the competitive compact luxury SUV segment, this stylish, well-appointed Cadillac XT5 is worth a look. This 2021 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Styled to turn heads, this Cadillac XT5 makes a statement with every arrival, while it's sharp lines and sweeping curves meet the jewel-like lighting elements for a style that's truly stunning! It comes with a generous amount of cargo room and is filled with advanced safety features plus next level technology. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This low mileage SUV has just 22,801 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our XT5's trim level is Luxury. Ride in true Cadillac style with elegant alloy wheels, LED headlights with highbeam assist, heated power side mirrors, and chrome trim providing dazzling detail. The large 8 inch touchscreen features voice recognition technology, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G Wi-Fi, SiriusXM, and Bose Premium Audio makes sure you never miss a beat. Interior luxury and convenience features include a power rear liftgate, heated synthetic leather seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, adaptive remote start and proximity entry, front and rear park assist, following distance indicator, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and automatic pedestrian braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Satellite Radio, Turbocharged...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2021 Cadillac XT5