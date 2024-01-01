Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate!</b><br> <br> Cadillac comfort and performance blend together in a distinguished way to form this all-new Cadillac XT6. This 2021 Cadillac XT6 is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>Providing next level capability, this Cadillac XT6 offers a sophisticated driving experience thanks to its advanced all-wheel drive powertrain and safety features. The XT6 also features 3 rows of folding seats that allows you to haul your family around town or pick up DIY materials for your weekend warrior projects. It also comes with first class premium materials enhancing your driving experience even further.This SUV has 44,521 kms. Its stellar black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our XT6s trim level is Premium Luxury. Stepping up to this Premium Luxury XT6 is a great choice as it comes with leather cooled and heated seats, a massive UltraView sunroof, exclusive interior accents and unique exterior trim, IntelliBeam LED headlights with highbeam assist, wireless device charging, a heated steering wheel, adaptive remote start, and proximity keyless entry. Additional features include an 8 inch touch screen thats paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4G WiFi hotspot, voice recognition and SiriusXM. This XT6 also comes with a hands-free power rear liftgate, tri-zone climate control, intelligent brake assist with automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking assist, and unique aluminum wheels plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o

2021 Cadillac XT6

44,521 KM

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

44,521KM
Used
VIN 1GYKPDRS4MZ196598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 44,521 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear Performance, Wheel Locks, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

