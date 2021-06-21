2021 Cadillac XT6

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$70,488 + taxes & licensing 8 , 9 4 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7500612

7500612 Stock #: 5053

5053 VIN: 1GYKPDRS6MZ164669

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5053

Mileage 8,946 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Memory Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium and/or Oversized Wheels AWD Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.