2021 Chevrolet Camaro
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
3,163KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9280408
- Stock #: 001086
- VIN: 1G1FB1RX6M0122080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
Camaro LS with Low Mileage in Like-New Condition. Fun Ride with Paddle Shifters.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Keyless Ignition
