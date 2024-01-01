Menu
<b>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!</b><br> <br> The clever and capable Chev Colorado offers nearly as much utility as the its bigger brother. This 2021 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This pickup has 76,712 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Colorados trim level is WT. This Colorado is the midsize truck thats designed to take on adventure in style and make it look easy. This hard working truck comes with a 7 inch color touchscreen display and 6 speaker audio system, a rear vision camera, USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, a 4-way power driver seat, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, bluetooth streaming audio, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

76,712 KM

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

76,712KM
Used
VIN 1GCGTBEN0M1230045

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24326A
  • Mileage 76,712 KM

ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), Tires - Rear All-Season, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front All-Season, Power Steering, ABS, Four Wheel Drive, Steel Wheels, Automatic Headlights, 4-Whee...

2021 Chevrolet Colorado