2021 Chevrolet Colorado

34,389 KM

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 / Clean CarFax / NAV / Leather

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 / Clean CarFax / NAV / Leather

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

34,389KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8924050
  VIN: 1GCGTDEN3M1110333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,389 KM

Vehicle Description

By blending excellent road manners with great off-road performance and daily usability, the Chevrolet Colorado has become one of the best midsize trucks on the market. Two-time MotorTrend Truck of the Year winner!! 

 

Features include a 3.6L V6, 4X4, Z71 Off-Road Package, Black Alloy Rims, Bed Liner, Tow Package with Hooks, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation, Leather Seats, Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seats and Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

