$45,888+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71 / Clean CarFax / NAV / Leather
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,888
- Listing ID: 8924050
- VIN: 1GCGTDEN3M1110333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,389 KM
Vehicle Description
By blending excellent road manners with great off-road performance and daily usability, the Chevrolet Colorado has become one of the best midsize trucks on the market. Two-time MotorTrend Truck of the Year winner!!
Features include a 3.6L V6, 4X4, Z71 Off-Road Package, Black Alloy Rims, Bed Liner, Tow Package with Hooks, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation, Leather Seats, Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seats and Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, and so much more!
Vehicle Features
