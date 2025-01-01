Menu
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> With extraordinary performance, character and style, this 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is an exceptional mid engine sports car. This 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is a mid engine sports car that has captivated enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. It will render your expectations obsolete with precision performance and incredible technology. From its aggressively sculpted exterior and driver-oriented cockpit, this beautiful Corvette is a combination of brilliant engineering and purpose-driven design making it an instant classic. This low mileage coupe has just 14,567 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Corvettes trim level is Stingray Coupe. This stunning Corvette comes with Mulan leather bucket seats, an 8 inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium 10-speaker audio system and 4G LTE. You will also receive rear park assist with a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, steering wheel mounted cruise control and audio controls, dual-zone automatic climate control for added comfort, signature LED lights and stylish aluminum wheels.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 25275A-1
  • Mileage 14,567 KM

ENGINE 6.2L V8 DI HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD), ABS, Rear Parking Aid, Power Steering, Passenger Air Bag, Daytime Running Light...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
