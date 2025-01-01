$83,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT- Leather Seats - $581 B/W
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT- Leather Seats - $581 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$83,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,101KM
VIN 1G1YC2D45M5113379
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P02082
- Mileage 27,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Removable Roof Panel!
With extraordinary performance, character and style, this 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is an exceptional mid engine sports car. This 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is a mid engine sports car that has captivated enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. It will render your expectations obsolete with precision performance and incredible technology. From its aggressively sculpted exterior and driver-oriented cockpit, this beautiful Corvette is a combination of brilliant engineering and purpose-driven design making it an instant classic. This low mileage coupe has just 27,101 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 490HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corvette's trim level is Stingray Coupe. This stunning Corvette comes with Mulan leather bucket seats, an 8 inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium 10-speaker audio system and 4G LTE. You will also receive rear park assist with a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, steering wheel mounted cruise control and audio controls, dual-zone automatic climate control for added comfort, signature LED lights and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Removable Roof Panel, Remote Start, 4g Lte.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $580.24 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
With extraordinary performance, character and style, this 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is an exceptional mid engine sports car. This 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is a mid engine sports car that has captivated enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. It will render your expectations obsolete with precision performance and incredible technology. From its aggressively sculpted exterior and driver-oriented cockpit, this beautiful Corvette is a combination of brilliant engineering and purpose-driven design making it an instant classic. This low mileage coupe has just 27,101 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 490HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corvette's trim level is Stingray Coupe. This stunning Corvette comes with Mulan leather bucket seats, an 8 inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium 10-speaker audio system and 4G LTE. You will also receive rear park assist with a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, steering wheel mounted cruise control and audio controls, dual-zone automatic climate control for added comfort, signature LED lights and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Removable Roof Panel, Remote Start, 4g Lte.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $580.24 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 6.2L V8 DI HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD), ABS, Rear Parking Aid, Power Steering, Passenger Air Bag, Daytime Running Light...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2013 Buick Encore Leather- Leather Seats - Bluetooth 130,089 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS+ w/1SB 217,315 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento EX V6- $154 B/W 73,897 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
$83,000
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2021 Chevrolet Corvette