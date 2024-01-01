Menu
PREMIER AWD!! NAV. MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. A/C.

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

84,268 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier PREMIER AWD!! NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. A/C.

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier PREMIER AWD!! NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. A/C.

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,268KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXXEVXM6114816

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240607
  • Mileage 84,268 KM

PREMIER AWD!! NAV. MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. A/C.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

2021 Chevrolet Equinox