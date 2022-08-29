Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

67,332 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Malibu

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT REMOTE START - BACK UP CAM - APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT REMOTE START - BACK UP CAM - APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 9324556
  2. 9324556
  3. 9324556
  4. 9324556
  5. 9324556
  6. 9324556
  7. 9324556
  8. 9324556
  9. 9324556
  10. 9324556
  11. 9324556
  12. 9324556
  13. 9324556
  14. 9324556
  15. 9324556
  16. 9324556
  17. 9324556
  18. 9324556
  19. 9324556
  20. 9324556
  21. 9324556
  22. 9324556
  23. 9324556
  24. 9324556
  25. 9324556
  26. 9324556
  27. 9324556
  28. 9324556
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,332KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9324556
  • Stock #: 10424
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST2MF029382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10424
  • Mileage 67,332 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT is a perfect, fuel-efficient family sedan with lots of great features! Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Backup cam, remote start, heated seats and low km! It comes with a clean CARFAX and a balance of Chevy manufacturer warranty remaining.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2021 Volvo XC60 T6 R...
 35,022 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic
2010 MINI Cooper S M...
 79,850 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 Abarth...
 79,168 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory