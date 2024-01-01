$43,600+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss- $305 B/W
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss- $305 B/W
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$43,600
+ taxes & licensing
31,242KM
Used
VIN 1GCPYCEF4MZ323233
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 31,242 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage pickup has just 31,242 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom Trail Boss. Stepping up to this Custom Trail Boss is an excellent choice as it loaded with some excellent standard features like unique aluminum wheels and Chevrolet's Z71 Off-road suspension with 2 inch lift, automatic locking rear differential, trailering package and skid protection plates. Additional features include a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and painted bumpers, cruise control plus easy to clean rubber floors. This awesome trucks also has remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Hitch, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $304.80 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $63398 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with available Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm ...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
$43,600
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500