$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,871KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCUYEED6MZ399310
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24747A
- Mileage 43,871 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 43,871 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. Stepping up to this Silverado 1500 RST is a great choice as it comes loaded with premium features like stylish aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights and LED cargo area lighting, body coloured bumpers and trim, heated front seats and a 10-way power driver seat, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, a rear vision camera, dual-zone climate control, teen driver technology, LED fog lights and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 43,871 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. Stepping up to this Silverado 1500 RST is a great choice as it comes loaded with premium features like stylish aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights and LED cargo area lighting, body coloured bumpers and trim, heated front seats and a 10-way power driver seat, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, a rear vision camera, dual-zone climate control, teen driver technology, LED fog lights and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance- Sunroof - Leather Seats - $103 B/W 84,729 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
2010 MINI Cooper Hardtop S- Aluminum Wheels 109,272 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE- Certified - $153 B/W 126,588 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500