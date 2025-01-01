$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto! This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston. The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 67,101 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. Stepping up to this Silverado 1500 RST is a great choice as it comes loaded with premium features like stylish aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights and LED cargo area lighting, body coloured bumpers and trim, heated front seats and a 10-way power driver seat, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, a rear vision camera, dual-zone climate control, teen driver technology, LED fog lights and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, Touch Screen. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
