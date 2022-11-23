2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,495 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 2 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9399421

9399421 Stock #: 10440

10440 VIN: 1GCPYFED0MZ118864

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 93,206 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.