Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

93,206 KM

Details Description Features

$51,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss 4 NEW TIRES - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss 4 NEW TIRES - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 9399421
  2. 9399421
  3. 9399421
  4. 9399421
  5. 9399421
  6. 9399421
  7. 9399421
  8. 9399421
  9. 9399421
  10. 9399421
  11. 9399421
  12. 9399421
  13. 9399421
  14. 9399421
  15. 9399421
  16. 9399421
  17. 9399421
  18. 9399421
  19. 9399421
  20. 9399421
  21. 9399421
  22. 9399421
  23. 9399421
  24. 9399421
  25. 9399421
  26. 9399421
  27. 9399421
  28. 9399421
  29. 9399421
  30. 9399421
  31. 9399421
  32. 9399421
  33. 9399421
  34. 9399421
  35. 9399421
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,495

+ taxes & licensing

93,206KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9399421
  • Stock #: 10440
  • VIN: 1GCPYFED0MZ118864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,206 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss is one amazing truck! Packed with awesome features like remote start, heated seats and steering wheel, power driver seat, backup cam with Trailer mode, Onstar Nav ready, All new tires and much more! This truck comes with a clean CARFAX report and a balance of Chevy Manufacturer warranty remaining!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 93,206 KM
$51,495 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 183,971 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 149,380 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory