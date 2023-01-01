$38,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hallam Auto Sales
613-634-9501
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Double Cab 147" Work Truck
Location
Hallam Auto Sales
3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9
613-634-9501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
101,709KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9579799
- VIN: 1GCRYAEF9MZ158101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 101,709 KM
Vehicle Description
Come check out this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. It has a 5.3L, V8 engine with a Z71 off road package, leather seats, touch screen, back up camera, bluetoth, cruise control, steering wheel controls, power windows, power locks, hitch installed, balance of factory warranty.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Balance of Factory Warranty
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hallam Auto Sales
Hallam Auto Sales
3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9