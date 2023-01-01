Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

101,709 KM

Details Description Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hallam Auto Sales

613-634-9501

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab 147" Work Truck

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab 147" Work Truck

Location

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

101,709KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9579799
  VIN: 1GCRYAEF9MZ158101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 101,709 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. It has a 5.3L, V8 engine with a Z71 off road package, leather seats, touch screen, back up camera, bluetoth, cruise control, steering wheel controls, power windows, power locks, hitch installed, balance of factory warranty. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Balance of Factory Warranty
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection

Hallam Auto Sales

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

