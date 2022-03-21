Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Spark

18,943 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Spark

2021 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH.

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 8868287
  2. 8868287
  3. 8868287
  4. 8868287
  5. 8868287
  6. 8868287
  7. 8868287
  8. 8868287
  9. 8868287
  10. 8868287
  11. 8868287
  12. 8868287
  13. 8868287
  14. 8868287
  15. 8868287
  16. 8868287
  17. 8868287
  18. 8868287
  19. 8868287
  20. 8868287
  21. 8868287
Contact Seller

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

18,943KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8868287
  • Stock #: 220428
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA5MC711605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,943 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH. LOW MILEAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 47,235 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic APP...
 62,055 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA 1....
 45,748 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory