Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to hit the road in style with this sleek 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This all-wheel drive SUV combines the ruggedness of an off-roader with the sophistication of a stylish city cruiser. Its powerful 3-cylinder engine delivers a smooth ride while its stylish black exterior turns heads wherever you go. With only 93,319km on the odometer, this TrailBlazer is practically brand new, offering years of driving pleasure ahead.</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable and tech-savvy environment. Enjoy the convenience of features like automatic headlights, blind spot monitoring, and heated mirrors. Stay cool and comfortable with the air conditioning, and keep your valuables secure with the keyless entry and power door locks. The TrailBlazer RS is built for safety and comfort, with driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off-road, this TrailBlazer is the perfect blend of performance and practicality.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that make this TrailBlazer RS stand out:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, knowing you have the power to handle anything the road throws your way.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with peace of mind, knowing you have an extra set of eyes on the road to alert you to potential hazards.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Say goodbye to frosted mirrors on cold mornings and enjoy clear visibility, no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your TrailBlazer with the touch of a button, leaving the hassle of fumbling with keys behind.</li><li><strong>Power Everything:</strong> From windows to locks to mirrors, this TrailBlazer delivers the convenience of power features at your fingertips.</li></ol><p>This is your chance to own a stylish and capable SUV that offers both comfort and performance!</p>

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

93,319 KM

Details Description Features

$24,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr RS

Watch This Vehicle
12157116

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr RS

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-932-4514

  1. 1738702327
  2. 1738702327
  3. 1738702328
  4. 1738702328
  5. 1738702327
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,288

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,319KM
VIN KL79MUSL0MB052200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to hit the road in style with this sleek 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This all-wheel drive SUV combines the ruggedness of an off-roader with the sophistication of a stylish city cruiser. Its powerful 3-cylinder engine delivers a smooth ride while its stylish black exterior turns heads wherever you go. With only 93,319km on the odometer, this TrailBlazer is practically brand new, offering years of driving pleasure ahead.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable and tech-savvy environment. Enjoy the convenience of features like automatic headlights, blind spot monitoring, and heated mirrors. Stay cool and comfortable with the air conditioning, and keep your valuables secure with the keyless entry and power door locks. The TrailBlazer RS is built for safety and comfort, with driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off-road, this TrailBlazer is the perfect blend of performance and practicality.

Here are five features that make this TrailBlazer RS stand out:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, knowing you have the power to handle anything the road throws your way.
  2. Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind, knowing you have an extra set of eyes on the road to alert you to potential hazards.
  3. Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosted mirrors on cold mornings and enjoy clear visibility, no matter the weather.
  4. Keyless Entry: Unlock your TrailBlazer with the touch of a button, leaving the hassle of fumbling with keys behind.
  5. Power Everything: From windows to locks to mirrors, this TrailBlazer delivers the convenience of power features at your fingertips.

This is your chance to own a stylish and capable SUV that offers both comfort and performance!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4X4 for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4X4 166,998 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT 93,567 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn C FWD for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn C FWD 79,556 KM $11,888 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer