$24,288+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
AWD 4dr RS
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-932-4514
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,319 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to hit the road in style with this sleek 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This all-wheel drive SUV combines the ruggedness of an off-roader with the sophistication of a stylish city cruiser. Its powerful 3-cylinder engine delivers a smooth ride while its stylish black exterior turns heads wherever you go. With only 93,319km on the odometer, this TrailBlazer is practically brand new, offering years of driving pleasure ahead.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and tech-savvy environment. Enjoy the convenience of features like automatic headlights, blind spot monitoring, and heated mirrors. Stay cool and comfortable with the air conditioning, and keep your valuables secure with the keyless entry and power door locks. The TrailBlazer RS is built for safety and comfort, with driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off-road, this TrailBlazer is the perfect blend of performance and practicality.
Here are five features that make this TrailBlazer RS stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, knowing you have the power to handle anything the road throws your way.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind, knowing you have an extra set of eyes on the road to alert you to potential hazards.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosted mirrors on cold mornings and enjoy clear visibility, no matter the weather.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your TrailBlazer with the touch of a button, leaving the hassle of fumbling with keys behind.
- Power Everything: From windows to locks to mirrors, this TrailBlazer delivers the convenience of power features at your fingertips.
This is your chance to own a stylish and capable SUV that offers both comfort and performance!
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
613-932-4514