Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Crestliner SUPER HAWK 1950

0 KM

Details Description Features

$81,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$81,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2021 Crestliner SUPER HAWK 1950

2021 Crestliner SUPER HAWK 1950

One Owner / iPilot / GPS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Crestliner SUPER HAWK 1950

One Owner / iPilot / GPS

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$81,888

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8753120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Fishing Boat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes we sell more than cars! Check out this Crestliner 1950 SuperHawk! Complete with everything needed for a successful fishing trip!

 

Features include:

- 200HP Mercury Outboard Motor with less than 10 Hours!

- Live Wells

- Rockford Fosgate Audio with Bluetooth

- Hummingbird Fishfinders with Navtronics

- Minn Kota Terrova Trolling Motor with Navtronics and Wireless Remote Control + iPilot

- and so much more!

 

If you have any questions about this boat, please give us a call at 613-507-9910

Vehicle Features

Bucket Seats
GPS Navigation
Quads / Captains
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GT...
 82,792 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 81,711 KM
$57,888 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 56,198 KM
$48,288 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory