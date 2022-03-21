$81,888+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2021 Crestliner SUPER HAWK 1950
One Owner / iPilot / GPS
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$81,888
- Listing ID: 8753120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Fishing Boat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Yes we sell more than cars! Check out this Crestliner 1950 SuperHawk! Complete with everything needed for a successful fishing trip!
Features include:
- 200HP Mercury Outboard Motor with less than 10 Hours!
- Live Wells
- Rockford Fosgate Audio with Bluetooth
- Hummingbird Fishfinders with Navtronics
- Minn Kota Terrova Trolling Motor with Navtronics and Wireless Remote Control + iPilot
- and so much more!
If you have any questions about this boat, please give us a call at 613-507-9910
Vehicle Features
