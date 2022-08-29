2021 Dodge Durango

$56,498 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 1 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9280057

9280057 Stock #: 22P070

22P070 VIN: 1C4SDJCT1MC609689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 33,154 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

