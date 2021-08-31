Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Bronco

2,238 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Bronco

2021 Ford Bronco

Wildtrak Ultra Rare WildTrak Sasquatch Package!! Custom Military Green Wrap!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Bronco

Wildtrak Ultra Rare WildTrak Sasquatch Package!! Custom Military Green Wrap!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

  1. 7645054
  2. 7645054
  3. 7645054
  4. 7645054
  5. 7645054
  6. 7645054
  7. 7645054
  8. 7645054
  9. 7645054
  10. 7645054
  11. 7645054
  12. 7645054
  13. 7645054
  14. 7645054
  15. 7645054
  16. 7645054
  17. 7645054
  18. 7645054
  19. 7645054
  20. 7645054
  21. 7645054
  22. 7645054
  23. 7645054
  24. 7645054
  25. 7645054
  26. 7645054
  27. 7645054
  28. 7645054
  29. 7645054
  30. 7645054
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7645054
  • Stock #: 5145
  • VIN: 1FMEE5DP6MLA65253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Absolutely Gorgeous, top of the line 2021 Ford Bronco!! Super Rare! WildTrakSasquatch Edition!!



One Owner!! Clean CarFax!!



Features include 2.7L EcoBoost V6, Custom Military Green Wrap (Black Underneath), 4X4 with G.O.A.T Modes, 35 Tires with 17 Beadlock Capable Wheels, Front and Rear Locking Differentials, Bilstein Position Sensitive Monotube Shocks, Leather, Navigation, Huge 12 Touchscreen, Removable Doors, Removable Roof, Forward Collision Detection, Adaptable Cruise Control, Lane Departure, Heated Seats and Wheel, 360 Degree Backup Camera, Dual Climate Control, 6 Aux Switches, Remote Start, and SO MUCH MORE!!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Removable Roof
Removabe Roof Panels
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2018 Ford F-150 XL S...
 42,643 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 158,276 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 74,273 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory