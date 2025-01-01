Menu
000KMS!!! This 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks comes equipped with: --> Wireless Charging Pad --> Front & Rear Floor Liners --> Reverse Camera & Sensing System --> Roof Rails --> Heated Steering Wheel --> Auto Start/Stop --> Illuminated Entry --> Heated Front Seats --> Lane Keeping System & so much more!!!

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

58,220 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

12457155

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Location

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-546-2211

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,220KM
VIN 3FMCR9C64MRA89984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,220 KM

Vehicle Description

000KM'S!!!

This 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks comes equipped with:

--> Wireless Charging Pad
--> Front & Rear Floor Liners
--> Reverse Camera & Sensing System
--> Roof Rails
--> Heated Steering Wheel
--> Auto Start/Stop
--> Illuminated Entry
--> Heated Front Seats
--> Lane Keeping System & so much more!!!

To enjoy the full Petrie Ford experience


http://www.petrieford.com/used/Ford-Bronco_Sport-2021-id12171656.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Kingston to schedule a test drive today!
ONE PREVIOUS OWNER & UNDER 60
call (613) 546-2211 or visit our dealership located at 1388 Bath Road
This 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks comes equipped with: NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Petrie Ford

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Petrie Ford

613-546-2211

2021 Ford Bronco Sport