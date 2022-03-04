$41,288+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks / Clean CarFax / One Owner
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8513258
- VIN: 3FMCR9C61MRB25758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray / Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,585 KM
Vehicle Description
The Bronco Sport acts as a middle ground for those who want a more rugged, capable SUV but aren’t in the market for something as rough-and-tumble as the full-size Bronco. Fuel efficient, comfortable attractive interior, and safety features really stand out in this crossover SUV!
Features include 181-hp Turbocharged 1.5-liter Engine, 4X4 with G.O.A.T Modes, Remote Start, Navigation, Power Seats, Heated Seats and Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Dual Climate Control, Gorgeous Gray / Tan Leather Interior, Automatic Headlights, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
