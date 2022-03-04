Menu
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

35,585 KM

$41,288

+ tax & licensing
$41,288

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks / Clean CarFax / One Owner

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks / Clean CarFax / One Owner

$41,288

+ taxes & licensing

35,585KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8513258
  VIN: 3FMCR9C61MRB25758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray / Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,585 KM

Vehicle Description

The Bronco Sport acts as a middle ground for those who want a more rugged, capable SUV but aren’t in the market for something as rough-and-tumble as the full-size Bronco. Fuel efficient, comfortable attractive interior, and safety features really stand out in this crossover SUV!

 

Features include 181-hp Turbocharged 1.5-liter Engine, 4X4 with G.O.A.T Modes, Remote Start, Navigation, Power Seats, Heated Seats and Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Dual Climate Control, Gorgeous Gray / Tan Leather Interior, Automatic Headlights, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

